    FDA confiscates cough syrup stock worth ₹13 lakh

    Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Pune region has seized cough syrup stock worth over 13 lakh, said officials on Wednesday

    Published on: Oct 9, 2025 4:58 AM IST
    By Vicky Pathare
    Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Pune region has seized cough syrup stock worth over 13 lakh, said officials on Wednesday.

    The action on Tuesday follows recent deaths of 16 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly after consuming “Coldrif” cough syrup containing diethylene glycol (DEG). The health ministry confirmed that samples of “Coldrif” contained DEG exceeding permissible limits. Diethylene glycol is a toxic solvent used in industrial products and can cause kidney impairment, said officials.

    Stock worth 13 lakh belonging to ten cough syrup brands has been confiscated from Wadki in Pune district and Karad area.

    Girish Hukare, joint commissioner, FDA Pune Region (Pune, Solapur, Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur), said, “The drive will continue and samples have been sent for testing. Though there are no manufacturers of cough syrups in our jurisdiction, we will inspect drug manufacturing units in our area.”

    News/Cities/Pune News/FDA Confiscates Cough Syrup Stock Worth ₹13 Lakh
