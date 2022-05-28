FDA seals illegal firm in Pune, seizes make-up materials worth 7 lakh

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday seized raw material used for making make-up products and bath products worth ₹7 lakh from a company located in Wakad, Pune. The company was manufacturing products without the requisite licence, said FDA officials. Seized materials include raw materials, bottles, labels and packaging materials. The manufacturing unit was sealed.

SB Patil, assistant commissioner (drugs) said, “The seized materials were used to manufacture shampoo, conditioner, beard wash, hair treatment and keratin products. The estimated worth of seized products is ₹7,73,000.”