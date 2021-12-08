Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fear of new restrictions in Pune puts Dec-Jan weddings in a quandry

PUNE For Prasad Joshi and his family, the new Omicron Covid variant is a matter of worry and has raised safety-related issues about strict restrictions to be imposed on weddings and public gatherings
Several families, of both brides and bridegrooms, who have weddings planned are now worried about inviting people, as they fear restrictions on the number of people being allowed to attend wedding. The scheduled weddings are in December, January and February. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 12:17 AM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

“My wedding is scheduled on December 27 and we have booked a marriage hall with lawns and around 400 guests are going to be invited. If again strict restrictions or lockdown is imposed by the state government, then all the planning and expenses will be wasted. So we are confused about what decision to take. Whether to postpone the wedding or go along with fewer wedding guests,” said Joshi, an IT professional.

Several families, of both brides and bridegrooms, who have weddings planned are now worried about inviting people, as they fear restrictions on the number of people being allowed to attend wedding. The scheduled weddings are in December, January and February.

Another citizen Ramesh Pandhare said, “Our daughter’s wedding was scheduled on January 5 and it was going to happen in Bengalure, Karnataka. As Covid cases and specially the Omicron variant cases are coming up, both families have decided to postpone the wedding for few months. We want to have a grand wedding for our daughter, but if Covid restrictions are there, many celebrations cannot be done.”

While marriage hall owners are also getting postponements and cancellations, Kiran Sakpal owner of Shantai wedding hall and lawns in Hadapsar said, “There were seven wedding bookings for this month and January 2021, of which already two weddings are postponed. Families are worried about the new Covid Omicron variant. Crowding would lead to the spread of virus and so to avoid it these weddings have been either been postponed or canceled. This is going to adversely affect our business during this peak season of ours.”

