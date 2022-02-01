Feb to remain cool, but not as cold as Jan in Pune: IMD forecasts

PUNE February is likely to be cooler for most parts of Maharashtra, including Pune district, but not as cold as January, as per the monthly forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rainfall in February is likely to be below normal in many parts of Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, the city reported a minimum temperature of 9.9 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees cooler than normal. The maximum temperature was 32.9 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees warmer than normal.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting, said that the minimum temperature in Pune city is likely to be around 11 to 12 degrees Celsius.

“Day temperature in Pune city will be around 29 degrees Celsius. The skies shall remain clear during the morning with a haze in the early hours. The sky may get partly cloudy by afternoon,” said Kashyapi.

DS Pai, who heads climate research and services at IMD, Pune, said that usually January has more colder days than February.

“So cold will not be as much as January. But in February, as per the forecast, the day and night temperature will be cooler than normal. There may be some colder spells, but not as harsh as January which witnessed night temperatures dipping to as low as 8.5 degrees Celsius,” said Pai.

As per the weather department, at present, weak La Niña conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region.

“The latest Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System (MMCFS) forecast indicates that these La Niña conditions are likely to weaken starting from the northern hemisphere spring season and to reach cold ENSO neutral conditions during the second quarter of 2022. At present, neutral IOD conditions are present over Indian Ocean and the latest MMCFS forecast indicates that the neutral IOD conditions are likely to continue during the forecast period,” said IMD officials.

ENSO and IOD conditions are a few factors that affect the southwest monsoon.

“Neutral ENSO conditions mean that they will not have much impact on the monsoon. Also, for IOD conditions, it is too early to say anything,” added Pai.