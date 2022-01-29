Feb to start on a cooler note in Pune: IMD

PUNE Since January 25, Pune city has seen minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius with the January 29 reading recording the second coldest day of the season with 8.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold day and night conditions usually subside after January 15 in Maharashtra. But this year, even the first week of February will have below normal day and night temperatures, continuing the cold weather.

According to the weather department, January 25 reported the coldest day of the season for Pune with 8.5 degrees Celsius during night. Since then, the minimum has been in single digit.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said northerly winds have been penetrating towards Maharashtra for the last few days and it is likely to continue.

“Currently it is seen that at the lower atmospheric levels there is one anticyclonic circulation. And because of this, the northern wind pattern is taking turns. And because of this, temperature is likely to increase but gradually. Northerly wind is taking a turn towards the east,” said Kashyapi.

He said the weather in four subdivisions of Maharashtra is likely to remain dry till February-end.

“Maharashtra will have dry weather and gradual rise in minimum temperature. But cold day conditions are likely to continue,” said Kashyapi, adding Pune city will see minimum temperatures around 10 to 12 degrees Celsius.

“The night temperature may be below normal when February starts. And the day temperature will be around 28 degrees Celsius which is also below normal which means that days will continue to have a chilly feel,” said Kashyapi.

According to the extended range forecast, till February 3, maximum temperature will be far below normal for Maharashtra with similar drop in minimum temperatures.

“The night temperature will also continue to be below normal in Maharashtra till February 3,” said Kashyapi.