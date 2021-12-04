Festival organisers on back foot due to looming Omicron threat

PUNE: With the spectre of the new, Omicron variant of coronavirus looming large, the state government is maintaining restrictions for theatres, auditoriums and open spaces and organisers of popular cultural and music shows are consequently on the back foot.

While organisers were hoping for performances to full capacity auditoriums and open spaces, they are now disappointed as the threat of Omicron has made it difficult to plan programmes. Anticipating further restrictions, most organisers are now adopting a ‘wait and watch’ policy to see how the situation evolves. As a result, they could lose the entire month of December, adding to their losses.

Sunil Mahajan, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad, Kothrud branch, said that minimum two months are required to arrange a programme as many artists come from other states. “I spoke to an artist from Karnataka yesterday and he said that because of Omicron positive patients, some restrictions have been imposed there. Many artists come from other states but because of the Omicron threat, we cannot schedule anything with them. Also, occupancy issues are still there. If the situation worsens and lockdown is imposed again, all preparations will go to naught. So for now, we will just wait till the confusion is cleared,” Mahajan said.

In its latest order, the state government has cleared that multiplexes, auditoriums, and single-screen theatres will continue to operate at 50% capacity while open sky spaces for any event or gathering will continue to operate at 25% capacity.

Shrinivas Joshi, executive secretary of Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal which organises the popular Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav said that these are inconvenient times for organisers. “We have been holding this mahotsav on open grounds and having only 25% capacity is not affordable for us or the sponsors. We had started planning the event but it has now been put on hold. Open spaces should be allowed to function with at least 50% capacity. We can hold the programmes only if that happens,” Joshi said.

As the Omicron threat has increased over the last few days, many are anticipating further Covid-induced restrictions. “We definitely want to hold the music festivals. It’s a tradition and it should continue. Last year, we couldn’t do much. This year, even though the number of cases is less, there is the challenge of the new variant. As of now, we don’t know if more restrictions will be imposed. If there is no lockdown, we plan to do shows in January 2022,” said Rajas Upadhye, chief executive officer, Swar Jhankar music festival.