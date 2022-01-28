Fewer tests spike Pune’s positivity rate to 50% as dist depends on govt labs

Pune: Fewer tests have pushed Pune’s Covid weekly positivity rate, at 49.9%, to just double than the state average and also one of the highest in the country. Though new Covid cases are stabilising or going down, tests being conducted have been restricted due to the district administration’s limitation to test the samples only at government labs. Although thousands of samples could be collected for testing, the district administration can only test a limited number of samples at the designated government labs. The same laboratories are also responsible for genome sequencing and research work. Unlike Mumbai which started its own genome sequencing and testing laboratories in its own civic hospitals, Pune is yet to get a laboratory and is planning to get one sooner.

In the week between January 20 and January 26, the district saw 161,216 RT-PCR Covid tests being conducted of which 78,763 tested positive and the positivity rate for that week stood at 48.9% while the state’s positivity rate for the same time stood at 29.9%.

Although Pune has the highest number of national laboratories which also form a major part of the national Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), the labs are responsible for testing and genome sequencing while in Mumbai the civic body controls two of the labs which have the testing facilities, namely Kasturba and KEM hospital. However, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is limited in its testing abilities as much as the testing abilities of these labs.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer at PMC, said, “We send samples to the three national government labs at National Institute of Virology (NIV), Indian Institute of Science and Education Research (IISER) and BJ Medical College and also the university microbiology department lab. We have a capacity of about 3,500 RT-PCR tests at these labs and about 2,000 rapid antigen tests (RAT). The remaining tests results come from private laboratories which people voluntarily get tested at.”

Dr Wavare said that the civic body was planning to get a testing laboratory for its hospital with about 200 testing capacity, however, the plan to yet to be executed and is at a nascent stage.

Another senior health official from the district administration said, “The sample collected in rural areas are sent to NIV, BJ Medical College and to the newly opened Baramati Medical College which totally have a RT-PCR testing capacity of about 4,500 daily for rural areas which RAT testing capacities depend on the available RAT kits.”

These national testing laboratories are not just involved in testing samples from Pune and also genome sequencing the labs also have to test samples from the neighbouring districts of Satara, Solapur and Ahmednagar. Despite two years of pandemic, the Pune administration has not been able to start its exclusive testing laboratories which will not only increase its testing capabilities but also get quicker result and help to improve research and get localised results and solutions.

District labs

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved government labs in Pune districts are; ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV), Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), BJ Medical College, Command Hospital (SC), ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute (NARI), National Centre for Cell Sciences (NCCS), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Agharkar Research Institute and Government Medical College, Baramati