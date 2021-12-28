Fifth case in recruitment exam malpractice nexus by Pune police; two agents arrested

PUNE A new, fifth case has been registered in the series of paper leak and exam result manipulation incidents investigated by the Pune police cyber crime cell. Two men who are suspected to be agents who got the Group C question paper from employees Nyasa communications company have been arrested by the Pune police. Now, the number of arrests in the series of cases has reached 28 and recovery of valuables worth around ₹6 crore has been made from the accused.

The duo has been identified as Nishid Gaikwad, 43, a resident of Ambazari road in Nashik and a native of Shegaon-Rahatgaon road area of Amaravati and Rahul Dhanraj Linghate, 35, a resident of Shegaon-Rahatgaon road in Amravati. While Gaikwad is a farmer by profession, Linghate is a trader.

“We are going after the agents in this case. During investigation of Group D exam (held on October 24) paper leak, we found new information that the Group C (October 31) paper was also leaked. So, we have registered a new offence in the case. Nyasa Communication employees leaked the paper and gave it to agents. The department officials are already in custody,” said Amitabh Gupta, Pune police commissioner.

“The group C case was registered yesterday (Monday). It has a lot of exams in it. The agents got the paper from where it was printed,” said Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of police, Pune.

“The modus operandi maybe different but wrong method of accessing the paper was used. For each paper per candidate, the charge was ₹5-8 lakh and some 500-600 such candidates of Group C are there,” said Bhagyashree Navatake, deputy commissioner of police, cyber crime and economic offences wing (EOW) of Pune police.

The police are tracking at least three groups of agents - Harkal brothers at the helm, Sanap at the helm, and Gaikwad and Linghate. Whether these chains are interlinked or operate separately is part of investigation.

In the first case, all the 18 people arrested were remanded to judicial custody and at least seven of them have applied for bail. In the MHADA case, three people are under arrest including the president of GA Software which is another company related to the nexus. In the case of manipulation of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019-2020, two people including the former commissioner of Maharashtra state council of examination (MSCE) has been arrested. In the fourth case, the former MSCE commissioner and a former employee of GA Software has been arrested.

Nysa Communication, which is the company that has now landed on the police radar, has had operations in multiple states and also faced action for malpractices. Nysa Communications was served with a showcause notice threatening debarment by the Punjab government from participating in a tender process in 2015-2016 by allegedly furnishing false documents. The secretary, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission, Lucknow had also blacklisted Nysa Communication in 2019.

In case of debarment in Punjab, the High Court of Punjab-Haryana had given time to the company to furnish required documents and asked the government to consider the documents, if submitted on time.

In case of blacklisting in Lucknow, the secretary who issued the order of blacklisting had allegedly tendered an apology for doing so and the company was granted another chance of participating in hearing for why they should not be blacklisted. While no arrests have been made from Nysa communication company, the police have named them as participants in the wrongdoing.

Health department exam case

The nexus was exposed when some students started raising their voice against malpractices in the health department group C and group D examination. The cyber crime cell took up their complaints and started investigating into their allegations and found a chain of information leakage. The first case was registered and a total of 18 people were arrested in it. The police custody of first 17 has ended. However, the 18th arrest of Sanjay Sanap from Beed was made on Monday and remanded to police custody till December 23.

The case was registered on November 26. Of the 17 people who have now been remanded to judicial custody, Mahesh Botle, joint director (non-technical) of national health mission, Mumbai.

MHADA paper leak case

The arrested agents in the health department case led the police to documents which showed similar leak in the examination of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to be conducted on December 12, Sunday. The exam was cancelled and police found GA Software director Pritish Deshmukh with the Harkal brothers in a car with various computer devices. A state cabinet minister, Jitendra Awhad, took to Twitter one night before the exam was to be conducted to announce the cancellation.

Documents like optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets seized from their mobile phone, pen drive, and laptops led the police to believe that there were malpractices in the TET examination.

Based on the information provided by the accused during the interrogation, police registered a third case in which the current commissioner of MSCE was arrested. During his interrogation, the police learned that the practice of manipulating OMR sheets was not novel for Supe-led MSCE. This led the police to register a fourth case.