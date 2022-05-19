File say within 6 weeks regarding continuation of PMC standing committee: SC to Maha, PMC

PUNE The Supreme Court (SC) has directed the state government and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to file their say within six weeks after Hemant Rasane, former chairman of the PMC standing committee, filed a petition in the SC seeking that the existence of the standing committee be maintained even after expiration of its term.

The term of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended on March 14, after which the urban development department appointed commissioner Vikram Kumar as the administrator. According to the Municipal Corporation Act, the standing committee was not dismissed, Rasane contended in his petition, and further stated that there was a law that the committee would remain in operation till a new one came into existence.

The PMC sought guidance from the state government in this regard. As per the government’s opinion, the administration had given a letter to Rasane stating that the standing committee had ceased to exist. Rasane went to the high court and made the municipal commissioner and the urban development department defendants. When the high court did not admit the said petition, Rasane knocked on the SC’s door against the decision.

Rasane said, “We had filed a petition seeking continuation of the standing committee and the apex court has given its directions to the state government.”

The petition was heard before justice Dinesh Maheshwari and justice Aniruddha Bose. Senior lawyers Sham Diwan and Vinay Navare; and lawyers Shriyash Lalit, Raveena Lalit, Mahesh Kumar, Nikhil Borwankar, Rupenshu Singh, Srinivas Kumar Bogisam, Devika Khanna and V D Khanna defended Rasne.

Senior counsel Diwan argued that even after expiration of the term of the municipal corporation, the existence of the standing committee as per section 48 of the Mumbai Provincial Municipal Corporation Act would continue till the formation of a new standing committee. The legal rationale behind the various provisions of the Mumbai Provincial Corporation Act shows that the existence of the standing committee is permanent.

Senior counsel Diwan, on behalf of petitioner Rasne, challenged the legality of the order in this regard. He said that as per section 48 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Provincial Act, the existence of the standing committee is maintained even after retirement of the members of the corporation.

He argued that the existence of the standing committee as per section 20 (3) has nothing to do with the term of the corporation even though it does not exist after the expiration of the term of the transport committee (section 25A) and ward committee (section 29A). Therefore, the existence of the standing committee remains, he contended.

The court order stated, “No further order is required on the application seeking permission to file a special leave petition without a certified copy of the impugned order. While questioning the order impugned, the learned senior counsel appearing for the petitioner has, inter alia, taken us through the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 20 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949 (‘the Act of 1949’) as also the provisions contained in section 452 (2) (c) and while contrasting it with the provisions contained in section 452 A (1B) of the Act of 1949. The learned senior counsel has further referred to the specific provision contained in section 48 of the Bombay Municipal Corporation Act, 1888 (‘the Act of 1888’), which provides for continuity of the standing committee, irrespective of the retirement of councilors and until the appointment of the new standing committee. The learned senior counsel submits that though no such provision akin to section 48 of the Act of 1888 is there in the Act of 1949 but, a comprehensive consideration of the provisions of the Act of 1949, including those contained in section 20 read with section 452A as also the other provisions concerning other committees like section 25 concerning the transport committee and section 29A concerning the wards committee would lead to the logical deduction that so far the standing committee in terms of section 20 is concerned, its life cannot be treated as co-terminus with the term of the corporation. Issue notice, returnable in six weeks.”

