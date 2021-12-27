Film fraternity urges Centre not to merge film bodies with National Film Development Corporation

PUNE Nearly 1,539 persons including actors, filmmakers and other members of the Indian film industry have sent a letter to the information and broadcasting ministry against the government’s decision to merge all the branches of the Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, National Film Archive of India (NFAI) and Children’s Film Society of India with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

The merger is slated to take place by January 2022

In the letter, dated December 19, the signatories asked the government to put on hold the restructuring of the public institutions till the pending matters related to transparency and consultations are addressed. The prominent signatories included Adoor Gopalkrishna, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Nishtha Jain, Maithili Rao, Shilpi Gulati, Nandita Das, Pankaj Rishi Kumar and many more.

Ravindra Bhakar, CEO of Central Board of Flim Certification(CBFC) who has taken the charge of NFDC says, “The move is expected to further smoothen the ongoing process of merger of Films Division and CFSI with NFDC, which is undergoing major reforms in its structure and functioning.”

The letter demand that public funded institutions like FD, NFAI and CFSI must not be merged with a corporation like NFDC, consultations with various filmmakers and stakeholders should be undertaken in a transparent manner, the government must declare the FD, NFSI, CFSI and archives as the national heritage.