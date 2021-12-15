Finally, offline classes for Class 1 to 7 to restart in Pune from December 16

Schools in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will reopen from December 16, separate notifications by municipal corporations stated on Tuesday, a day before the previous order on withholding plans on resumption of offline classes for Class 1 to 7 was effective.

In Pune, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar issued the order about the school reopening after detailed discussions with the state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao. Earlier, the schools were to restart from December 1, but in view of the threat of Omicron variant of Covid, the decision was deferred till December 15.

As per the orders issued by the PMC commissioner, Class 1 to 7 of English and Marathi medium schools have been allowed to resume offline classes from Thursday.

As per the orders, school administrations should strictly follow Covid protocols and safety measures issued by the state government. All the teaching and non-teaching staff should be fully vaccinated and, if not, they should have done the RTPCR test 72 hours before. Also, it is mandatory to get parents’ consent from students to attend the offline classes in the school.

“In Pune, the vaccination is being done on large scale, but the children are not yet vaccinated. So, it was earlier decided not to restart schools till December 15 and review was taken today of the situation. Currently there is only one active Omicron patient in Pune city and we are closely monitoring all travellers coming from abroad. So, it has been decided to resume schools for Class 1 to 7 from December 16,” said Vikram Kumar.

Meanwhile, schools from the rural parts of the Pune district, which began offline teaching for class 1 to 4, has seen increased attendance.

Speaking about the school reopening, Pune city mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “The schools in our city are finally reopening from December 16 and while taking this decision deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Pune district collector Rajendra Deshmukh, divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao and PMC commissioner held discussion in detail. Now the schools should look after the preparations for restarting of school, right from sanitising school premises and classrooms to getting the parents’ consent is all necessary for the safety of students.”

The decision evoked mixed reaction from parents and teachers. Some parents said there was no hurry to restart offline classes in the light of new variant. Others welcomed the decision. “I think it’s a good decision as studying online had hampered overall growth of students who are in the age of learning how to read and write,” said Mandar Kulkarni, a parent.

School count

Number of schools in Pune district: 4,251

Number of primary school students in Pune district: Over 10 lakh