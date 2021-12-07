Fines for illegal banners, hoardings in Pune will now be attached to property tax

PUNE Public display of commercial or political hoardings, banners and painting on the walls in non-designated areas of the city will invite a hefty fine from property owners as the Pune Municipal Corporation made amends to its advertisement policy.

According to officials, if the advertising firm or the owner is unable to pay fine for an illegal hoarding, then the fine will be collected from the owner or property tax holder of that private land.

Vijay Landge, deputy municipal commissioner (license and sky sign) said, “In order to increase revenue, the PMC commissioner has introduced a new provision in the 2009 hoarding policy. The fine for an illegal hoarding is ₹50,000 and ₹1,000 to 5,000 is the fine for illegal flex, banners and flags.”

At present, there are 2,200 hoardings located in various parts of the city as per corporation records. According to the 2009 hoarding policy, the city is divided into four zones and the rate for putting up hoarding is ₹222 per square feet. Corporation has estimated a revenue of ₹25 to ₹30 crore per annum. However, the PMC only receives ₹ 6 crore per annum as revenue from hoarding fees since 2018.

“PMC has also made a provision to regularise hoarding by paying compounding fee. As per fees for advertisement permits for hoardings- if fees are not paid within the prescribed time, a composition amount equal 25 per cent of the permit fee for delay up to three months and equal to 50 per cent for delay of up to 6 months will be payable. For delays beyond six months, the composition amount equals 100 per cent,” added Landge.

PMC losing revenue due to court case

The PMC does not have any information regarding illegal hoardings in the city. The PMC had floated a tender to identify these hoardings, however the agency hasn’t been finalised yet. This is because the state government has assured the Bombay High Court that the Pune hoarding association will not take any corrosive action till court gives final decision.

Langde said, “The case is pending in court from 2018. Therefore, we are not taking any action on hoardings. We are awaiting a court order. After that, we will be able to depute agencies to identify illegal hoardings and charge fines for regularising the hoardings as per the 2009 policy.”

Balasaheb Ganjave, president of Pune hoarding association said, “Under the ‘one nation one tax’, we have challenged corporations and the state government to charge license fees for putting up hoarding. We are already paying 18 per cent Goods and Service Tax (GST) to the government, then why should we pay another tax to corporations? We have also challenged ₹222 per square feet rate for putting hoarding in the city. “

He further said, “At present, we are paying a license renewal fee to the corporation for one year. There are more than 2,000 illegal hoardings in the suburban areas of Pune city. Corporation needs to take action but is unable to do so due to lack of manpower.”