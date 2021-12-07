Finland and Nigeria not part of Central government’s ‘at risk’ countries’ list

PUNE With seven confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Pune now has the highest number of such cases in the state, however, all these cases have been reported from the countries not on the “at risk” list.

The central health ministry had earlier included only three countries, but now it has been revised to include a total of 11 countries. The list still does not include Finland and Nigeria from where the persons with Omicron had returned.

While passengers returning from these 11 countries are subject to RTPCR tests twice and home quarantine, for other passengers a sample of two per cent of randomly selected samples would undergo RTPCR tests.

Back in March of 2020, when Pune reported the first Covid case on March 9, a Pune resident had come from Dubai. It took another 8 days for the administration to include Dubai and the UAE on the ‘high risk’ list, despite the fact that at the time, of the 33 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the state had recorded, 18 had a travel history to the UAE, or had a close contact with one who had travelled to the UAE.

On April 6, the state government issued a letter to all the health officials in the state with regards to testing international passengers, which revised the list of ‘at risk’ countries from three to 11. This includes South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, Israel and also the United Kingdom.

As per the revised guidelines, travellers arriving from these nations are subjected to post-arrival RTPCR tests. Positive travellers are isolated in a separate facility and a sample is sent for genome sequencing. If positive for Omicron, strict isolation and treatment protocol is on, till the person tests negative, while the passengers who do test negative have to be under home quarantine for seven days and retested on day eight. If negative, they will be then allowed to self-monitor for the next seven days in home quarantine.

For other passengers, the guidelines state that 2% of passengers from international flights will undergo a RT-PCR test on arrival. They will be allowed to leave after giving the sample. If they do test positive, then the samples would be sent for genomic surveillance and treatment would begin as per standard protocol. If negative, then they would be advised self-health monitoring for the next 14 days.

However, without adhering to the list of at-risk countries and focusing on only those passengers, the district administration team got in contact with all the travellers who came from various countries and took their samples for RTPCR tests.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, PMC assistant health officer said, “We have found the Pune Omicron positive case through field surveillance which includes testing and tracing over 433 international passengers who came into the city before the restrictions could be put into place. Of these, 220 have already been tested for RTPCR, of which only two tested positive for the infection. The rest of the reports are pending and as we get more information we are testing more. In fact, we have no one on our list of the 433 international travel returnees who have come from one of the three at- risk countries mentioned by the state government. All of them were from random countries.”

Senior assistant medical officer Dr Laxman Gofane said, “We had about 138 travellers who had returned from various countries of which 86 have been tested. Of these, seven tested positive for the infection and nine of their close contacts have tested positive as well. The rest are negative. We are testing all passengers who have returned from international travel irrespective of the country that they have come from.”

The timely intervention of the team helped report early cases of Omicron among people who had come into the city before the restrictions could be put into place. All these positive patients are currently institutionally quarantined. Pune city Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “Despite the fact that the person has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated we have even RTPCR tested all the residents in the building in which the person was living. We collected a total of 25 samples and all of them tested negative for the infection which is reassuring.”