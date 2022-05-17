FIR against 3 BJP workers for attack on NCP woman member at event attended by Smriti Irani

Strap: BJP says action political

A day after workers of the Baratiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) clashed during union minister Smriti Irani’s event at Balgandharva auditorium, Deccan police on Tuesday lodged a first information report (FIR) against three BJP members.

While the BJP alleged that it is being targeted by the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said police will register an offence against whoever is guilty, irrespective of which party he/she belongs to. “Whoever is at fault, action will be taken against them. To beat a woman office-bearer or any woman is objectionable. So, appropriate action will be taken,” said Walse-Patil while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

The BJP workers were booked for allegedly assaulting an NCP woman member in the auditorium during a clash between BJP and NCP, minutes before Irani released a book on Amit Shah during an event mainly attended by party members.

BJP’s chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye, referring to several past incidents, claimed there was “state government-sponsored terrorism in Maharashtra with mute approval from (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar.” Pawar’s party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

The BJP delegation led by city unit chief Jagdish Mulik visited Deccan police station demanding action against NCP activists. “The NCP workers intruded the event, tried to disrupt it and yet cases were filed against our members. The NCP along with Congress and Shiv Sena have taken politics to another low. We will not tolerate this,” said Mulik.

The Congress and NCP workers were protesting against the Centre on price rise outside a hotel and the Balgandharva auditorium, where Irani attended events during her visit to Pune.

“An offence was registered on Tuesday. We have booked three BJP workers under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant sections,” Deccan Gymkhana police station’s senior inspector Murlidhar Karpe said.

As per the FIR, the woman NCP functionary and three other party members had gone to the auditorium to give a memorandum to Irani over the rising inflation and LPG price hike issue. The NCP woman member in her police complaint later alleged that she and other party functionaries were assaulted and heckled by BJP workers. Following the clash, a video showed the police present at the venue escorting four NCP women members out of the auditorium.

Meanwhile NCP Maharashtra unit’s chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase expressed displeasure over Irani and senior state BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil not even condemning the alleged assault on the woman office-bearer.

“This shows the Maharashtra BJP’s mentality. Women in the state will definitely remember this incident,” Tapase tweeted.