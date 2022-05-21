FIR against dancer Vaishnavi Patil, two others for shooting Lavani video inside Lal Mahal

The Faraskhana police have lodged a first information report (FIR) against dancer and artiste Vaishnavi Patil and two others for performing Lavani (Marathi folk dance) inside the premises of the historic Lal Mahal.

Lal Mahal is sacred to the Maratha community and all those who follow Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as it is the place where he spent his childhood.

Santosh Sonawane (37), who works as a security guard at Lal Mahal, has lodged a case stating that the incident took place on April 16.

The incident has triggered sharp reactions in all sections of the society with all political parties comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) staging protests over the issue. This later prompted Patil to tender an apology.

The actress during a live session on social media apologised for the dance shoot and said that it was unintentional.

Patil said, “I never intended to hurt people’s sentiments. This was an inadvertent mistake, which I accept and apologise to everyone.”

The complaint states that despite being stopped the accused went inside and shot the dance video. “The dance video has hurt the sentiments of followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajmata Jijau after it went viral on social media platforms,” stated the FIR.

Mahesh Patil Benadikar, chairman of Rashtriya Kshatriya Jan Sansad organisation, has also written a letter to the district collector of Pune demanding legal action against those who shot the video inside Lal Mahal.

Sunil Mohite, executive engineer of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) heritage department, said the organisers did not take permission from the PMC to shoot the video inside the heritage building and said PMC has sought a report on the issue.

“No permission was given to them. We have sought a report from the security department as to how the entire episode took place. Strict action will be taken against the guilty and an expeditious inquiry is underway,” he said.

Senior police inspector of Faraskhana police station Rajendra Landage said, “We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 186 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his public functions) against Patil and two others after a complaint was lodged by a security personnel of the PMC.”

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad condemned the act. In a tweet, he said, “Shivaji Maharaj’s Lal Mahal is not a place for shooting dance videos. This should not happen again.”

NCP’s city unit president Prashant Jagtap announced that a protest will be held outside the Lal Mahal on Saturday afternoon to denounce the act.

Members of Brahman Mahasangh also vociferously protested the act while BJP office bearers declared that they will be meeting the police commissioner in this regard.