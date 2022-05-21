FIR against dancer Vaishnavi Patil, two others for shooting Lavani video inside Lal Mahal
The Faraskhana police have lodged a first information report (FIR) against dancer and artiste Vaishnavi Patil and two others for performing Lavani (Marathi folk dance) inside the premises of the historic Lal Mahal.
Lal Mahal is sacred to the Maratha community and all those who follow Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as it is the place where he spent his childhood.
Santosh Sonawane (37), who works as a security guard at Lal Mahal, has lodged a case stating that the incident took place on April 16.
The incident has triggered sharp reactions in all sections of the society with all political parties comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) staging protests over the issue. This later prompted Patil to tender an apology.
The actress during a live session on social media apologised for the dance shoot and said that it was unintentional.
Patil said, “I never intended to hurt people’s sentiments. This was an inadvertent mistake, which I accept and apologise to everyone.”
The complaint states that despite being stopped the accused went inside and shot the dance video. “The dance video has hurt the sentiments of followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajmata Jijau after it went viral on social media platforms,” stated the FIR.
Mahesh Patil Benadikar, chairman of Rashtriya Kshatriya Jan Sansad organisation, has also written a letter to the district collector of Pune demanding legal action against those who shot the video inside Lal Mahal.
Sunil Mohite, executive engineer of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) heritage department, said the organisers did not take permission from the PMC to shoot the video inside the heritage building and said PMC has sought a report on the issue.
“No permission was given to them. We have sought a report from the security department as to how the entire episode took place. Strict action will be taken against the guilty and an expeditious inquiry is underway,” he said.
Senior police inspector of Faraskhana police station Rajendra Landage said, “We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 186 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his public functions) against Patil and two others after a complaint was lodged by a security personnel of the PMC.”
Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad condemned the act. In a tweet, he said, “Shivaji Maharaj’s Lal Mahal is not a place for shooting dance videos. This should not happen again.”
NCP’s city unit president Prashant Jagtap announced that a protest will be held outside the Lal Mahal on Saturday afternoon to denounce the act.
Members of Brahman Mahasangh also vociferously protested the act while BJP office bearers declared that they will be meeting the police commissioner in this regard.
-
CM Bommai consults BJP leadership on RS, Legislative Council polls
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who paid a sudden visit to Delhi sparking off speculation in political circles, on Saturday said there was no discussion with the BJP's central leadership on Cabinet rejig or expansion. The consultations during his visit revolved around the upcoming polls for Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council. On Union Home Minister Amit Shah direction, Bommai met the BJP national general secretary and party's Karnataka in charge Arun Singh and had a detailed discussion with him.
-
DU professor Ratan Lal, arrested over Gyanvapi Mosque post, gets bail
A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Delhi University professor Ratan Lal, who arrested on Friday over a social media post allegedly intended to outrage religious beliefs after the alleged discovery of 'Shivling' inside Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi, on furnishing a bond of ₹50,000 and surety on like amount.
-
Startup Mantra: Strengthening healthcare supply chain
Pune-based startup Biddano struggled to scale up in the B2C model and had to pivot to a B2B model of efficiently managing the healthcare supply chain. Founded by Talha Shaikh and Ashok Yadav in November 2016, Biddano is an intra-city logistics platform servicing stockists, distributors and pharmacies across 53 cities in the country. The startup is also empowering these stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem by offering them supply chain finance services and an e-commerce marketplace.
-
Bommai government to issue free bus passes to SC/ST students
The Karnataka government has decided to issue free bus passes to students from scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities and will soon roll out the scheme, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said. The Bommai-led SC, ST state development council on Friday gave the approval to the implementation of various welfare programmes of more than ₹28,000 crore under the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP) for scheduled castes and tribal sub-plan (TSP).
-
On rape case against son, Rajasthan minister says will follow court orders
Delhi Police summon Rajasthan minister's absconding son in alleged rape case In her complaint, the woman has alleged she was raped multiple times by Rohit Joshi at several places, including Delhi, between January 8, 2021 and April 17 this year, adding that the minister's son also promised to marry her. The complainant also claimed that on August 11 last year, she discovered she was pregnant with her alleged rapist's baby.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics