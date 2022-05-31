FIR against trio for ATM robbery attempt in Kondhwa
The Kondhwa police on Tuesday registered an FIR against three unidentified persons from breaking into an ATM with the motive of robbery.
The ATM theft attempt took place on May 28, said police.
Prafulla Dhangare, the bank manager has lodged a complaint in this regard.The FIR states that three unidentified persons tried to break an ATM machine in Kondhwa Khurd to steal cash.
API Ranjeet Mohite said that a case under IPC sections 379, 511, 427 and 34 has been lodged in at Kondhwa police station
