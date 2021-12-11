FIR against two bank officials for allegedly duping man of 19 lakh

PUNE The Kondhwa police have registered a case against two officers of a prominent private sector bank on charges of allegedly duping a man of ₹19 lakh by forging his signature and investing his fixed deposits into a policy without his consent.

Based on the complaint from the victim’s 24-year-old son, a first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Kondhwa police station against bank employees identified as Anu Pande and Shashikant Prasad.

According to police, the complainant’s father retired from a private company in 2019. He has an account in the Kondhwa branch of the bank. When he had gone to update the passbook in the bank, the accused suggested he invest ( ₹19.8 lakh) in mutual funds and a policy.

Investigating officials stated that the accused allegedly misrepresented facts and forged his signature for the policy documents.

Police have booked the accused persons for offences under sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (use genuine as forged documents or electronic record) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.

Kondhwa police station incharge Sardar Patil said, “Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused forged the document and cheated the customer which is a criminal offence carried out with common intention. Further investigation is on to find out if they are involved in more such cases.”