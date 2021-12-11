Home / Cities / Pune News / FIR against two bank officials for allegedly duping man of 19 lakh
pune news

FIR against two bank officials for allegedly duping man of 19 lakh

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused forged the document and cheated the customer which is a criminal offence carried out with common intention. Further investigation is on to find out if they are involved in more such cases, say police
Investigating officials stated that the accused allegedly misrepresented facts and forged his signature for the policy documents. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Investigating officials stated that the accused allegedly misrepresented facts and forged his signature for the policy documents. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE The Kondhwa police have registered a case against two officers of a prominent private sector bank on charges of allegedly duping a man of 19 lakh by forging his signature and investing his fixed deposits into a policy without his consent.

Based on the complaint from the victim’s 24-year-old son, a first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Kondhwa police station against bank employees identified as Anu Pande and Shashikant Prasad.

According to police, the complainant’s father retired from a private company in 2019. He has an account in the Kondhwa branch of the bank. When he had gone to update the passbook in the bank, the accused suggested he invest ( 19.8 lakh) in mutual funds and a policy.

Investigating officials stated that the accused allegedly misrepresented facts and forged his signature for the policy documents.

Police have booked the accused persons for offences under sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (use genuine as forged documents or electronic record) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.

Kondhwa police station incharge Sardar Patil said, “Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused forged the document and cheated the customer which is a criminal offence carried out with common intention. Further investigation is on to find out if they are involved in more such cases.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out