pune news

FIR lodged in Pune against two constables for accepting bribe

PUNE The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Pune Range, has lodged a first information report (FIR) against two police constables of Pune rural police for accepting a bribe of ₹40,000 from an accused who was booked in a domestic violence case
(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 06:34 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

The constables took the bribe money and promised the man that he would not be arrested in the case.

The sixty-seven-year-old complainant and his family members have been booked in a domestic violence case at Vadgaon Nimbalkar police station.

The two accused constables have been identified as Shivaji Satav (52), who is the head constable and Gopal Jadhav, a police naik posted at Vadgaon Nimbalkar police station.

The duo was investigating the case against the complainant and demanded a bribe of 50,000.

Assistant police commissioner Srihari Patil stated that the duo demanded 25,000 for the police chowki and 15,000 for a printer from the complainant, and an offence was lodged against them for demanding the bribe under Sections 7 and 12 of the Anti-Corruption Act.

The complaint was lodged against the duo on February 24.

The Superintendent of police (ACB-Pune range) has appealed to the general public to send WhatsApp complaints on 7875333333, if they have information about disproportionate assets of any government employee or when any public servant demands a bribe. Apart from this, people can also contact the ACB on toll-free number 1064.

