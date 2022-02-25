FIR lodged in Pune against two constables for accepting bribe
PUNE The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Pune Range, has lodged a first information report (FIR) against two police constables of Pune rural police for accepting a bribe of ₹40,000 from an accused who was booked in a domestic violence case.
The constables took the bribe money and promised the man that he would not be arrested in the case.
The sixty-seven-year-old complainant and his family members have been booked in a domestic violence case at Vadgaon Nimbalkar police station.
The two accused constables have been identified as Shivaji Satav (52), who is the head constable and Gopal Jadhav, a police naik posted at Vadgaon Nimbalkar police station.
The duo was investigating the case against the complainant and demanded a bribe of ₹50,000.
Assistant police commissioner Srihari Patil stated that the duo demanded ₹25,000 for the police chowki and ₹15,000 for a printer from the complainant, and an offence was lodged against them for demanding the bribe under Sections 7 and 12 of the Anti-Corruption Act.
The complaint was lodged against the duo on February 24.
The Superintendent of police (ACB-Pune range) has appealed to the general public to send WhatsApp complaints on 7875333333, if they have information about disproportionate assets of any government employee or when any public servant demands a bribe. Apart from this, people can also contact the ACB on toll-free number 1064.
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.
-
Molestation accused hangs self in Jaipur police station
Three cases have been registered against the accused Ankit Gupta (32) under the POCSO Act in different police stations - two were lodged in 2016, and another in 2017.