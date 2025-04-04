FIR registered against Poona Club after golf ball hits motorist

The Yerawada police have booked the administration of Poona Club Golf Course and an unidentified person in connection with an incident where a motorcyclist was allegedly hit and injured by a stray golf ball. Kusale has lodged a complaint in connection with the incident. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The injured person, Sandeep Bhatkar, was travelling on a two-wheeler with his friend Pranil Anil Kusale (35) as pillion when the incident took place at 5.10 am on March 29, near the flyover close to Poona Club on Gunjan Talkies Chowk to Yerawada jail road stretch.

Kusale has lodged a complaint in connection with the incident. The Yerawada police lodged the FIR on April 1 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 228 and 125.

The Poona Golf Course administration, however, claimed that such an incident was nearly improbable considering the safety measures that are in place.

Ikram Khan, captain, Poona Club Golf Course, said, “We have secured the Poona Golf Course from all sides and have designed it by experts in such a way that the ball will not go out of the club premises. We take utmost care that no one gets injured as we have 400 golfers playing daily which makes it difficult to keep track of who has hit the ball.”

Khan informed that the management had taken very strong safety steps to keep the golfers and outsiders safe by erecting a strong curtain of nets along the fencing.

Senior police inspector Ravindra Shelke said, “We have registered a case and further probe is underway.”