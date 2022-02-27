Fire brigade officer injured while dowsing flames on passenger bus at Chandni chowk
PUNE A fire brigade officer was injured while trying to douse the fire caught by a passenger bus at Chandni chowk on Sunday afternoon.
The officer has been identified as Gajanan Pathrudkar, 54, posted at the central fire station of Pune city fire brigade.
The officer was on duty on his 55th birthday and dousing the fire when the licks of fire touched his face and arm, causing burns. He was rushed to a private hospital in Bavdhan and is reported to be stable even though he has sustained 20-25% burns, according to fire brigade officials.
“There weren’t many passengers and no civilian was injured in the incident. The officer was near the fuel tank and the fire reached it and caused it to blow which then injured him. The uniform and helmet saved his head and torso for the exposed parts of the palm and face were affected,” said Nilesh Mahajan, a spokesperson of the fire brigade.
“We have recorded the driver’s statement. The private bus was carrying 30 passengers who had been on a pilgrimage to Jejuri and passing through Pune. The passengers and the bus were from Vashi where they were headed when the air conditioner (AC) in the bus suffered a short circuit and the bus started filling with smoke,” said assistant police inspector GB Kharge of Bavdhan police outpost of Hinjewadi police station.
The officer is under observation at the burns ICU of the hospital.
The driver of the bus is currently registering a complaint at the Bavdhan police outpost of Pimpri Chinchwad police.
