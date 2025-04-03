Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fire erupts at furniture shop in Pimpri, no casualties reported 

ByVicky Pathare 
Apr 03, 2025 06:48 AM IST

As per officials, the fire incident was reported at 4:50 PM, and the fire brigade received a call from Shiva Gholap, a local resident at 6:13 PM

A massive fire broke out in a furniture shop near Zero Boys Chowk in Nehrunagar, Pimpri, on Wednesday evening. The fire quickly spread to the entire residential building, trapping three women inside. Fire brigade officials rushed to the scene and rescued the women, the officials said. 

The cause behind the fire is said to be an electric shock circuit, they said.  (HT PHOTO)
The cause behind the fire is said to be an electric shock circuit, they said.  (HT PHOTO)

As per officials, the fire incident was reported at 4:50 PM, and the fire brigade received a call from Shiva Gholap, a local resident at 6:13 PM. The cause behind the fire is said to be an electric shock circuit, they said. 

Gautam Ingawle, a sub-fire officer at Pimpri main fire station, said it took around two hours to bring the situation under control and douse the fire.  

“The building was Ground plus three floors, a mixed-use building with a single staircase. Thick smoke and intense flames made evacuation difficult,” he said. 

The team from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Fire Brigade, led by Rushikant Chipade, responded immediately. During the operation, two women -identified as Ashwini Bakhade (24) and Chetana Savarkar (26), were rescued and taken to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH), the officials said. Another unidentified woman was later safely evacuated.  

The Fire Brigade deployed nine fire tenders from various fire stations, including four from Pimpri and one each from Bhosari, Moshi, Chikhali, Pradhikaran and Thergaon. 

By late evening, the fire was fully extinguished. Authorities confirmed that the rescued individuals were receiving necessary medical attention, and no casualties were reported. 

News / Cities / Pune / Fire erupts at furniture shop in Pimpri, no casualties reported 
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On