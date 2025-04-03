Fire erupts at furniture shop in Pimpri, no casualties reported 

A massive fire broke out in a furniture shop near Zero Boys Chowk in Nehrunagar, Pimpri, on Wednesday evening. The fire quickly spread to the entire residential building, trapping three women inside. Fire brigade officials rushed to the scene and rescued the women, the officials said. The cause behind the fire is said to be an electric shock circuit, they said. (HT PHOTO)

As per officials, the fire incident was reported at 4:50 PM, and the fire brigade received a call from Shiva Gholap, a local resident at 6:13 PM. The cause behind the fire is said to be an electric shock circuit, they said.

Gautam Ingawle, a sub-fire officer at Pimpri main fire station, said it took around two hours to bring the situation under control and douse the fire.

“The building was Ground plus three floors, a mixed-use building with a single staircase. Thick smoke and intense flames made evacuation difficult,” he said.

The team from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Fire Brigade, led by Rushikant Chipade, responded immediately. During the operation, two women -identified as Ashwini Bakhade (24) and Chetana Savarkar (26), were rescued and taken to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH), the officials said. Another unidentified woman was later safely evacuated.

The Fire Brigade deployed nine fire tenders from various fire stations, including four from Pimpri and one each from Bhosari, Moshi, Chikhali, Pradhikaran and Thergaon.

By late evening, the fire was fully extinguished. Authorities confirmed that the rescued individuals were receiving necessary medical attention, and no casualties were reported.