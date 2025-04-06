Menu Explore
Fire incident reported at Bharati Hospital; no casualties

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 06, 2025 07:30 AM IST

A fire that broke out at Bharati Hospital on Saturday was successfully brought under control without any injuries or casualties, said officials.

Fire officials are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The fire brigade received a fire call at around 2:30 pm on Saturday. Responding to it, two fire tenders from Gangadham and Katraj area were rushed to the spot.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire started in a refrigerator unit, which led to a significant amount of smoke spreading through the laboratory and adjacent areas.

Hospital staff quickly noticed the smoke and activated emergency protocols. Around 40 patients who were admitted to the nearby ward on the same floor were immediately evacuated and relocated to the general ward on the lower floors.

Fire officials are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

