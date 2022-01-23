First box of mangoes arrive at Market Yard, sold for 18K

PUNE Punekars welcomed the first box of their favourite summer fruit, mango, at Market Yard on Sunday. The first box of five dozen Devgad Alphonso mangoes arrived from Sindhudurg and were sold for ₹18,000. Usually, the delivery of mangoes starts from February, however, this year the mangoes arrived early.

Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Pune chairman Madhukant Garad held a religious ceremony (pooja). The first box of the king of fruits arrived from Kumkeshwar village in Devgadh taluka, Sindhudurg district from Rambhau Sawant farmer’s farm land and was purchased by Raosaheb Kunjir, a trader.

“Compared to last two years this year the production of mangoes is much better due to the good weather. We are going to deliver large number of mangoes in the coming months and from the end of February the regular mango season will begin in Maharashtra,” said Sawant.

Bappu Bhosale, president of Market Yard traders and agents’ association said, “There has been major losses to mango farmers in the Konkan belt in the last two years due to Covid and other climatic conditions. But this year there has been a good production of mangoes and we are hoping to get a good season and do a profitable business this year.”