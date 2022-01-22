Five arrested for sexual assault of widow in Shirur

PUNE The Pune rural police arrested five men on the charge of sexually assaulting a young widow in the jurisdiction of Shirur police station over the past few months. A complaint in the matter has been registered by a 32-year-old woman. The men assaulted her between April 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021 and even after that at times, according to the police.

The men allegedly approached her at various locations including her home, the fields, behind the school building, by the banks of the river in the village, according to the police.

“We have registered a case of sexual assault of a middle-aged woman over the past six months by eight men from her village at various times based on a complaint that we have received. Till now we were rested five people,” said Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of Pune rural police.

A case has been registered under Sections 376(2)(f)(h)(k)(n), 376(d), 323, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at Shirur police station. Police inspector Sureshkumar Raut is investigating the case.