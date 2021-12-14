Five booked for duping bank by submitting fake gold for loan in Pune

PUNE Five people, including two jewellers, were booked by Pune rural police for duping bank of ₹ 38.1 lakh by submitting fake gold as collateral for three gold loans. The loans were sanctioned between June 2017 and December 2020 with the confirmation from the two jewellers, according to the police.

“We have not yet arrested anyone in the case. It was registered on Monday and we are investigating the complaint,” said police sub-inspector N Sable of Bhor police station.

Of the five people accused in the case, three were borrowers while two others were jewellers for the bank - one of the jeweller is from Mangalwar peth’s Raval Chowk in Bhor and the second one is from Shirval.

One of the accused took a loan for ₹14,30,000 by submitting 693 gram of fake gold, the second one took a loan of ₹9,00,000 by submitting 284 gram gold, and the third took ₹14,88,500 loan by submitting 884.5 gram gold, according to the police.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal code was registered at Bhore police station.