Five Omicron patients in Pune test negative for the variant

PUNE Five of the seven earlier confirmed Omicron cases in the district have been discharged, after they tested negative for the infection through an RTPCR test. Four more Omicron confirmed cases have been reported on Friday from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal corporation (PCMC). All contacts from the same cases reported earlier.

As of Friday Pune had reported 11 confirmed cases of the new Covid variant, the highest for any district in the state. This took Maharashtra’s total tally to 17 Omicron-positive Covid-19 cases.

One of the 11 was an index Omicron case in Pune city, a 47-year old male and was discharged on Thursday.

The patient was found positive for Omicron through a routine surveillance. He visited Finland from November 18 to 25, 2021. He was tested due to a mild fever on November 29 and was found Covid positive. He has taken both doses of the Covishield vaccine and is completely stable without any symptoms.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer at Pune Municipal Corporation’(PMC) said, “The patient hardly reported any symptoms right from day one. He was under institutional quarantine at a hotel as per protocol. We even tracked down 50 of his close contacts and none of them tested positive for the Covid-19 infection.”

In addition to this, 10 from neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation tested positive for the new variant.

Initially, three travelers who arrived from Nigeria, were found infected with Covid-19 in Pimpri- Chinchwad, and as of latest reports, a total of seven have tested positive for the new variant after genome sequencing; all from the same family or close contact of the patients who came from Nigeria.

Dr Laxman Gophane, medical officer of PCMC said all 10 had tested positive for the new variant and now five have been discharged after they tested negative for the infection.

Three out of 10 had come from Nigeria and the rest are close contacts. The 44-year-old woman, a Nigerian citizen of Indian origin, and her daughters, 12- and 18-years old, had come to meet her brother in Pimpri-Chinchwad on November 24, 2021. Her 45-year-old brother with his daughters, 7- and 1.5-years old, had also tested positive for the new variant. Among the four new contacts is also a three and a half year old child.

Dr Gophane added that all six patients are still admitted to Jijamata hospital in PCMC, aged 12 and 18, who were part of the earlier detections are still at the hospital as they have tested positive for the infection, however, they have not reported any symptoms. Dr Gophane added, “They could test positive for the infection due to the shredding off of the dead viruses from the body. I myself had tested positive for the infection 1.5 months after I got infected. We will conduct an RTPCR test again three days later and if they test negative they’ll be discharged.”

Of the six people, three are under the age of 18, and therefore, have not taken the vaccine. The three adults have taken both doses of the vaccine – two have taken Covisheild, and one, Covaxin.