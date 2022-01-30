Five people killed as car collides with container truck along old Pune-Mumbai highway

PUNE: Five people were killed in an accident along the old Pune-Mumbai highway stretch after the car that they were travelling in rammed into a container truck near Shilatne village in Lonavla area of Pune on Sunday morning, confirmed police officials.

The accident took place around 7.30 am as the car was going from Mumbai to Pune.

The deceased were identified as Masidevi Tilok, 42, Seema Raj, 32, Shalini Rupnarayan Raj, 19, Mahavir Raj, 38, all residents of Mira road in Mumbai, and the driver Rehan Rizwan Ansari, a resident of Kurla area of Mumbai, according to the police.

“The car, in which all the deceased were, was heading from Lonavla towards Pune. In the opposite direction, a container was heading towards Mumbai, parallelly. The car lost control and broke through the divider and crashed onto the other side and then onto the oncoming container truck. Now we do not know how the car ended up on the other side but the suspicion is that the driver lost control,” said police sub-inspector Sachin Bankar of Lonavla rural police station.

The deceased were taken to the government hospital in Khandala for post mortem while the police are awaiting their relatives’ arrival. The police have cleared out the car that was completely damaged in the collision and cleared the road for traffic. The accident is getting recorded in a case at Lonavla rural police station.