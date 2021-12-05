Flight operations resume at Pune airport after 7hr delay due to fog

Dense fog delayed flights at the Pune International airport between 3am and 9am on Sunday. The flight operation resumed by 10am after the visibility improved with the city witnessing sunny morning after four days, Pune airport director Santosh Dhoke said.

To deal with the rush of stranded passengers, the airport authority had to open up the International Security Hold Area for passenger seating.

Earlier, Pune airport’s official handle tweeted, “There is low visibility at Pune due to fog. Current visibility is below 100m. As a result, all flights are delayed for the next few hours. All passengers travelling from Pune Airport are requested to check flight timings with their Airlines.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier said that high humid conditions with clear skies and calm winds created a favourable condition for fog formation over Pune.

As per realtime information provided by IMD. “The visibility at Pune airport was nil at 6am, however it improved to 200m at 9am.”

Vineet Kumar, researcher at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, said, “Visibility factor depends on flight instruments and the airport. For example, in Delhi some flights can land even in 100m visibility as the airport has fog tracking instrument sensors.”

Majority of flyers who were at the airport since 2 am to catch early morning flights had to wait till 10 am, when flight operations restarted.

“I had a flight for Delhi at 4:55 am and I was at Pune airport since 3 am. Now, I have got the message that the flight is scheduled for 10.55. Boarding is yet to start. No one is there to attend the passengers whose flights are rescheduled. Worst experience with IndiGo6E. Due to the haphazard situation at Pune airport, I have rescheduled my connecting flights from Delhi thrice already,” said Tripurari Pande over a phone to HT.

Another harried passenger Shekhar Bandal tweeted: “Because of visibility issues in Pune Airport our flight is diverted to Haidrabad (Hyderabad). And we still don’t have any update when the issue will get clear.”

Another passenger Ravishankar Kommu tweeted to say,“As it is, Pune airport is about as big as Machilipatnam bus stand. Suspension of operations due to fog for 8+ hours is just the icing on the cake all passengers need.”