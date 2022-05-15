Flyers wait in aircraft for 3 hours as Pune-Bengaluru flight delayed
It turned out to be an awful experience for the flyers boarding Go First (G8 284) Pune-Bengaluru flight as they had to wait for three hours in the aircraft before the official told them to board another flight.
The flight was scheduled to depart at 10.50 pm on May 14, but it departed at 3.13 am on May 15. There was a delay of 4.23 hours.
The official statement of Go First airlines said, “There was a technical issue that’s why the flight got delayed.”
One of the flyers tweeted, “Our flight was supposed to fly at 10.50 pm. Have been stuck at the Pune airport for more than 4 hours now. This is the current situation. There is no senior available to give us an estimate about what’s next. ” (sic)
The flyer also shared a video at 2.31 am as the airline official had not given any information on when another flight will be arranged.
“The flight took off at 3.13 am,” the Twitter user told HT in the morning.
Another flyer William Andrew tweeted, “Go First Air from Pune to Bangalore didn’t take off due to engine technical issue, we were made to sit 3hrs inside aircraft and told that alternate flight was arranged, but now no communication, a mess is being created at Pune airport.” (sic)
Go First airways did not provide other details regarding the technical glitch that the aircraft had developed.
