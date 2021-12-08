FMAI oppose new rules imposed on students going abroad for medical education

PUNE In a bid to oppose rules set up by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for students who want to pursue medical education abroad, the Foreign Medical Association of India (FMAI) held a press conference in Pune on Tuesday.

Due to these NMC regulations, children from middle-class families will not be able to become doctors, FMAI members claimed.

“We are protesting and the NMC should immediately reverse this decision. This rule is likely to be a major obstacle. It’s a kind a conspiracy with their future,” said Dr Sudarshan Gherde, president of the FMAI.

He further said, “The new rules will affect around 10,000 students seeking medical education abroad every year. It is a conspiracy to prevent ordinary students from becoming doctors. The World Health Organisation (WHO) is one of the world’s leading institutions for medical education abroad. The NMC should not impose such oppressive rules on world-class education.”

“Another issue is that if the NMC Act 2019 was passed on December 30, 2019, then how is it possible to issue a notification on November 18 this year? While NMC will be conducting ‘Next One’ and ‘Next Two’ examinations for students studying abroad, the question is, why insist on 54 -month course and medium of language as English. The NMC should answer whether a doctor with 54 months of medical education will be good and a doctor with 48 months of education will be uneducated. The NMC should regulate medical education in India and control unregulated donations. However, the right of students to get cheap medical education abroad should not be taken away,” said Dr Gherde.

Rules for obtaining a permanent doctor’s licence in India after studying abroad have changed

1) Half in India and half outside India; or half in Russia, such a degree will not be accepted in the Philippines

2) Medical degree abroad should be for 54 months.

3) Twelve months internship should be done from the same foreign university from which you have learned.

4) Medical degree abroad should be in English medium.

5) If the university you are attending in a foreign medical university is WHO- approved, then you will need permission from MCI / NMC and Government of India.

6) All subjects mentioned in Schedule One should be in foreign medical university.

7) Twelve-month internship is required after coming to India

8) All government, private and deemed university and college students studying abroad, and in India, will have to take a board exam called National Exit Exam (NEXT) to get a licence.