Following opposition, PMC to review Bavdhan garbage depot project
PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president and Kothrud MLA, Chandrakant Patil, has opposed the garbage depot project at Bavdhan and asked municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to visit the spot. Patil, along with former mayor Murlidhar Mohol and other BJP leaders met Kumar on Monday.
According to Patil and Mohol, “The general body of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) scrapped the garbage depot project at Bavdhan. The administration sent the proposal to the state government for getting the urban development department’s nod. Though the state government did not give any instructions about it, why is the administration in such a hurry to execute the project?”
Kumar said, “There is no processing unit at Bavdhan. Actually, it is a transit point. Garbage gets collected in the surrounding area and later, it gets transferred to processing units. Paying heed to the citizens’ objections however, I will visit the site and hear the citizens’ views on it.”
Patil said that the project is along the river and will damage the river. Citizens too have raised objections to the project. Even the elected members previously scrapped it then why is the administration in a hurry.
According to Mohol and other BJP leaders, “The project should not get executed before addressing the citizens’ concerns.”
Patil said, “Ram nadi is part of the riverfront development. Why has the riverfront project not yet started? The commissioner briefed that the state government is finalising the policy for it. Once it gets clearance from the government, the project will kick start.”
Meanwhile Virendra Chitrav who is opposing the garbage project along Ram nadi said, “The municipal commissioner promised to review this project and visit the spot. Citizens are not happy with the explanation given by the administration.”
PMC to ask builders to provide free water to merged villages
PUNE While the Bombay high court (HC) has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation to provide free water tankers to the 23 merged villages, the PMC has decided to ask developers to provide the same as promised by them in the affidavit. BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to discuss this issue.
Riverfront development project: NGOs to file responses to counter PMC’s replies, 2nd meeting next week
PUNE Days after the Pune Municipal Corporation filed responses to queries raised by various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) about the riverfront development project, the NGOs will now file responses to counter the claims made by the civic body. The PMC has filed point-by-point responses to the queries raised by various NGOs during the first meeting held on March 16.
KGMU sacks eight contractual workers for fraud
King George's Medical University sacked eight contractual workers for selling cheap medicines and implants meant for poor patients in the open market. The expelled staff members are facing charges of misusing patients' unique IDs for issuing medicines and implants that were much cheaper than those available in the open market. The items had been brought by KGMU under the hospital revolving fund (HRF). The discounts offered by companies are up to 70% on select items.
ED questions Mukhtar Ansari’s brother Afzal in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate officials questioned Mafiosi-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's brother and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari for several hours in connection with the money laundering case registered against Mukhtar last year in July. ED has summoned Afzal Ansari and Mukhtar's sons Umar and MLA Abbas for questioning on Monday. Officials said that a case was registered against Mukhtar on the basis of charges of corruption, embezzling MLA funds and assets.
Girl critical after acid attack
PATNA A 20-year-old girl lost her eyes and suffered 60% burn injuries after an unidentified man allegedly threw acid on her while she was sleeping in her house in a village in Bihar's Gopalganj district late Sunday, police said. The victim's family said they don't know who was behind the incident. “The way the crime had been executed, it is evident the culprit knew everything about our family,” said the victim's mother.
