Following opposition, PMC to review Bavdhan garbage depot project

PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president and Kothrud MLA, Chandrakant Patil, has opposed the garbage depot project at Bavdhan and asked municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to visit the spot. Patil, along with former mayor Murlidhar Mohol and other BJP leaders met Kumar on Monday.

According to Patil and Mohol, “The general body of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) scrapped the garbage depot project at Bavdhan. The administration sent the proposal to the state government for getting the urban development department’s nod. Though the state government did not give any instructions about it, why is the administration in such a hurry to execute the project?”

Kumar said, “There is no processing unit at Bavdhan. Actually, it is a transit point. Garbage gets collected in the surrounding area and later, it gets transferred to processing units. Paying heed to the citizens’ objections however, I will visit the site and hear the citizens’ views on it.”

Patil said that the project is along the river and will damage the river. Citizens too have raised objections to the project. Even the elected members previously scrapped it then why is the administration in a hurry.

According to Mohol and other BJP leaders, “The project should not get executed before addressing the citizens’ concerns.”

Patil said, “Ram nadi is part of the riverfront development. Why has the riverfront project not yet started? The commissioner briefed that the state government is finalising the policy for it. Once it gets clearance from the government, the project will kick start.”

Meanwhile Virendra Chitrav who is opposing the garbage project along Ram nadi said, “The municipal commissioner promised to review this project and visit the spot. Citizens are not happy with the explanation given by the administration.”