Food poisoning: 30 girls of Pune institute complain of stomach ache, nausea; some hospitalised

PUNE At least 30 girls from the training institute in Pune district were hospitalised over suspected food poisoning, officials said on Tuesday.

The girls complained of stomach upset and nausea after eating some food items for Christmas, following which they had to be hospitalised treated, and the rest treated at the OPD level, officials said.

Pune district civil surgeon Dr Ashok Nandapurkar said it is a suspected case of food poisoning. “As per the information we have received, the girls had consumed food items made from paneer (Indian cottage cheese) for Christmas. On Monday, some of them complained of stomach ache and nausea,” he said.

“A total of 22 girls have been taken to Bhor sub-district hospital. Of these seven are admitted and the rest are being treated at the OPD level. The remaining students have been taken to Sassoon hospital,” he said.

District officials said the condition of all 30 girls was stable, adding that food and water samples were being collected for examination.

The training institute, located near Khed Shivapur on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, is a non-profit organisation and offers a one-year free course in software programming to girls from low-income families.

