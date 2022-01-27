Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / For property tax payers, Pune Municipal Corporation to provide accident cover of 5 lakh
pune news

For property tax payers, Pune Municipal Corporation to provide accident cover of 5 lakh

PUNE Soon, owners of residential properties within the jurisdiction of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), who pay property tax to the civic body, would get a cover of ₹5 lakh under an insurance scheme by the PMC, for financial assistance in case of accidental deaths
Soon, owners of residential properties within the jurisdiction of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), who pay property tax to the civic body, would get a cover of 5 lakh under an insurance scheme by the PMC (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 08:00 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Soon, owners of residential properties within the jurisdiction of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), who pay property tax to the civic body, would get a cover of 5 lakh under an insurance scheme by the PMC, for financial assistance in case of accidental deaths. The civic body has brought the scheme for 9.47 lakh property tax payers.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “The PMC is implementing accident insurance scheme for 9.47 lakh property owners who are paying tax regularly. This scheme is known as Pandit Deendayal Upadyay accidental insurance scheme.”

PMC brought the insurance from United India Insurance company. A total 4.02 crore premium will be paid. The cost of every family’s premium amount is 42.48. The tax payers and people living in slums and paying service fees to the PMC are liable to take benefit of the scheme, said officials.

The scheme would include cover for accidental deaths, permanent total disablement as well as permanent partial disablement. For an accidental death, the family can claim 5 lakh compensation. Compensation of 2 lakh can be claimed for treatment expenditure.The insurance cover can be utilised only once in a year, according to officials.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP