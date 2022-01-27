For property tax payers, Pune Municipal Corporation to provide accident cover of 5 lakh

PUNE Soon, owners of residential properties within the jurisdiction of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), who pay property tax to the civic body, would get a cover of ₹5 lakh under an insurance scheme by the PMC, for financial assistance in case of accidental deaths. The civic body has brought the scheme for 9.47 lakh property tax payers.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “The PMC is implementing accident insurance scheme for 9.47 lakh property owners who are paying tax regularly. This scheme is known as Pandit Deendayal Upadyay accidental insurance scheme.”

PMC brought the insurance from United India Insurance company. A total ₹4.02 crore premium will be paid. The cost of every family’s premium amount is ₹42.48. The tax payers and people living in slums and paying service fees to the PMC are liable to take benefit of the scheme, said officials.

The scheme would include cover for accidental deaths, permanent total disablement as well as permanent partial disablement. For an accidental death, the family can claim ₹5 lakh compensation. Compensation of ₹2 lakh can be claimed for treatment expenditure.The insurance cover can be utilised only once in a year, according to officials.