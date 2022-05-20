Foreign nationals booked for carrying crypto tokens worth 24 lakh

A city-based company has lodged a complaint with the cyber police station, stating that a Vietnamese national hired by the company to develop a server node, allegedly transferred 234,134 Crypto tokens worth ₹24 lakh for his personal gain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 29-year-old director of the company lodged an FIR against four persons including three Vietnamese and one Bangladeshi national. They have been identified as Vo Thi Hong Diep, Wang Jung (Tran Van Vinh), Nguyen Khac Thinh, all from Vietnam and Suma Akhtar from Bangladesh.

According to the cyber police, the company deals with the development of website, mobile apps. The company had entrusted Wang Jung with the task of creating a node for the server. However, with the help of the other accused, he unauthorisedly entered the company’s servers by stealing the private key of the company’s hot wallet and other passwords from the server. After that, he transferred the Cryptoxx tokens to his own accounts.

Police inspector Ankush Chintaman said that through an exchange the accused transferred to a decentralised exchange and from that they took the tokens into their accounts. The accused have been booked under IPC section 409 and relevant sections of Information Technology (IT) Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}