Foreign nationals booked for carrying crypto tokens worth ₹24 lakh
A city-based company has lodged a complaint with the cyber police station, stating that a Vietnamese national hired by the company to develop a server node, allegedly transferred 234,134 Crypto tokens worth ₹24 lakh for his personal gain.
The 29-year-old director of the company lodged an FIR against four persons including three Vietnamese and one Bangladeshi national. They have been identified as Vo Thi Hong Diep, Wang Jung (Tran Van Vinh), Nguyen Khac Thinh, all from Vietnam and Suma Akhtar from Bangladesh.
According to the cyber police, the company deals with the development of website, mobile apps. The company had entrusted Wang Jung with the task of creating a node for the server. However, with the help of the other accused, he unauthorisedly entered the company’s servers by stealing the private key of the company’s hot wallet and other passwords from the server. After that, he transferred the Cryptoxx tokens to his own accounts.
Police inspector Ankush Chintaman said that through an exchange the accused transferred to a decentralised exchange and from that they took the tokens into their accounts. The accused have been booked under IPC section 409 and relevant sections of Information Technology (IT) Act.
-
Cancer vaccine also being made in India: UP Governor
Like the anti-coronavirus vaccine, an anti-cancer vaccine is also being made in India, governor Anandiben Patel said on Friday. She also launched the vaccination campaign of 150 adolescent girls here. She said that the government is making a lot of efforts for teenage girls' health. She informed that cancer screening of 2 lakh women of Varanasi is to be done. She appealed to women not to be careless about their health.
-
Delhi: 20 shops gutted in fire at Jhandewalan, none dead
New Delhi: At least 20 shops, offices and godowns and property worth lakhs of rupees were gutted after a fire broke out at the Jhandewalan cycle and toys market near Videocon Tower in central Delhi on Friday afternoon. Delhi Fire Services rushed 27 fire tenders to the market to douse the flames, officials said, adding the firefighting operation continued for three-and-a-half hours, while the cooling operation continued till late in the evening.
-
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai’s surprise trip to Delhi sparks buzz
BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai flew down to Delhi on Friday after a last-minute change in his schedule, sparking buzz that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was close to firming up the outline of a much-rumoured cabinet expansion and the names for the party candidates for the state legislative council and Rajya Sabha. This is the chief minister's second visit to Delhi in 10 days.
-
Tax share due in April not released yet, say Delhi civic bodies
The East and North Delhi municipal corporations are struggling to clear salary dues for five and three months respectively even as a unified civic body will come into being from May 22. In the amended Act, the term 'government' has been replaced by the 'central government', undoing the 2012 amendment which had done the opposite. The Parliament passed the DMC (Amendment) Act, 2022 in April.
-
India not a civic nation, but a civilisation state: JNU V-C
Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Friday said that India was a “civilisation state” and should not be reduced to a civic nation bound by the Constitution. Referring to historian EH Carr who said “facts are sacred and interpretation can vary”, Pandit said that universities in independent India had overturned the dictum. Pandit said that Indians were made to imagine history with self-loathing, self-hatred, and a land of the conquered and defeated.
