Forest dept, reeling under crisis, urges PMC to provide funds

PUNE: The Pune forest department is reeling under a financial crisis which is severely hampering its routine operations, especially at a time when monsoon-related responsibilities like plantation drives are at their peak. According to forest officials, delay in the disbursal of funds is the main reason behind the ongoing disruption. No funds have been released since March 2024 before which the forest department was receiving ₹3 crore every year. With the department having provision only till June 2024, all routine maintenance work thereafter has been hindered. So much so that several forest range offices are struggling to meet basic operational expenses including fuel, staff allowances, and routine patrolling; raising concerns about long-term conservation work in the region. Amid the ongoing crisis, the forest department has urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to urgently renew a key joint management agreement for 10 urban forest sites developed under the central government’s Nagar Van (Urban Forest) scheme. (HT)

The current agreement, which was in effect from 2019–20 to 2024–25, ended in March this year. Therefore, in its latest communication dated May 22, the forest department has appealed to the civic body to extend its commitment for the next five years from 2025-26 to 2029-30.

The said forest sites span over 330 hectares across Warje, Dhayari, Mundhwa, Sinhagad Paytha, Kothrud (Hingne Khurd), and Katraj (Gokul Nagar). These locations have been identified for plantation, biodiversity conservation, and nature education under the Nagar Van scheme.

The forest department has estimated a requirement of ₹1 crore per urban forest site for plantation, fencing, and ongoing maintenance under the renewed term. According to officials, any delay in finalising the agreement could derail preparatory work for the 2025-26 plantation season and stall forest protection efforts. The department has called on the PMC to release the requisite budget at the earliest to ensure uninterrupted implementation of the Nagar Van initiative. Despite repeated follow-ups however, no response has been received from the PMC so far.

According to forest officials, the collaboration with the PMC over the past five years has played a vital role in enhancing green cover and conserving ecologically sensitive zones in the city. A timely renewal, they insist, is critical to maintaining continuity in these efforts.

“Urban ecological spaces are under growing pressure. Without immediate financial and administrative backing from the PMC, all the gains made over the last few years could be undone,” said Manoj Barbole, range rorest officer, Pune forest division.

When contacted, Omprakash Divate, additional commissioner, PMC, said, “We have received the proposal from the forest department in the last week of May. Considering the availability of funds with the PMC as of now, we can cater to the demand for one location only. However, I have asked the garden department to check if the budget can be expanded further to cater to the forest department’s demand in its entirety. Necessary action will be taken accordingly.”

Meanwhile on Tuesday, July 1, higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil visited the forest office to discuss issues such as hill safety and conservation work, when he was briefed by forest officials about the ongoing work and also the current funds’ crisis. The minister assured that he would look into the matter.