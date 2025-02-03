Forest dept reprimands duo for making false claim of tiger sighting in Nashik

To avoid night duty, a security guard, along with his colleague, working at the solar plant project in the Sinnar area of Nashik district made a false claim of a tiger sighting on January 27 and posted about the same on social media. The forest department after a detailed investigation confirmed that no evidence of tiger presence was found in the area. The department then reprimanded the duo for making false claims. The instructions for the same were issued by Shirish Nirbhavane, assistant conservator of forest, Nashik forest department. (HT FILE)

A social media post about a tiger sighting near a solar plant went viral and the security guard’s contractor also complained about the same to the forest department.

Based on the claim, the forest department on January 30, launched a probe to verify the claims. The instructions for the same were issued by Shirish Nirbhavane, assistant conservator of forest, Nashik forest department. The forest team visited the plant site and also enquired with the villagers. However, they did not find any pug mark or other evidence of tiger presence in the said area. During the inquiry, the security guard accepted that he posted a false post on social media to avoid night duty.

Nirbhavane said, “In the viral photo, the tiger had stripes on the back, so we were sure it was a misleading photo. However, to verify this, our official went to the spot to carry out physical examination. They searched for pug marks and recent animal prey by the big cat. However, no evidence for the same was available. Considering the overall situation, appropriate action was taken against the duo.”

Such false claims of wild animal sightings are a major concern for the forest department in Nashik, he said.