Forest dept struggles to handle false animal cruelty complaints amid manpower crunch

Pune: The Forest department is struggling to deal with the growing number of complaints related to illegal animal-keeping, especially in residential areas. A large number of these complaints are turning out to be false or exaggerated, often filed out of personal grudges rather than genuine concern for animal welfare. A senior forest official said the department receives around 10 to 15 such calls every month.

Even though many of these reports are not backed by solid proof, the department is required to investigate each complaint. Forest officials say that most of these calls are made due to personal disputes between neighbours or family members. Since the complaints are formally registered, they must be followed up as per official procedure, no matter how baseless they may seem. This has been putting a serious strain on the department’s already limited staff and resources.

The manpower shortage in the department has become a major hurdle. With very few officers and field staff available, responding to every complaint in a timely and effective way has become difficult. As a result, genuine cases sometimes get delayed, while resources are wasted on verifying fake or misleading complaints.

According to Manoj Barbole, range forest officer, Pune Forest department, nearly 99 percent of the animal cruelty complaints received from residential areas turn out to be false. He explained that many people now take the necessary permissions to keep animals, yet they still get reported. These reports are often made because of personal rivalry or misunderstanding, without checking the facts.

“Despite these challenges, the department remains committed to verifying all complaints. Officers make sure that no genuine cases are ignored,” said Barbole.