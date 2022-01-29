Form panel headed by principal secy to monitor Mutha river pollution: NGT tells PMC

PUNE The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to form an expert committee, headed by principal secretary of Maharasthra, to monitor dumping and sewage release in Mutha river.

NGT issued the order on January 27. River activist Sarang Yadwadkar and others had filed a complaint with NGT over the issue of dumping and releasing of sewage in Mutha river. After the activists pointed out errors in the report submitted by PMC, the green watchdog asked the civic administration to form a committee within a month and submit report in three months.

The committee is headed by principal secretary, environment department; secretary from irrigation department, urban development department and Pune municipal commissioner. NGT allowed the panel to meet online because of the Covid situation, but asked members to carry out site visit. NGT instructed PMC to prepare a realistic plan to address the river pollution issue.