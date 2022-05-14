Former mayor clarifies that new Balgandharva Rangmandir need of the hour
With rumours and allegations flying around ever since the draft of the new Balgandharva Rangmandir was announced, former mayor Murlidhar Mohol made his intentions clear before the media by calling it a genuine need for a better auditorium in the city.
Mohol had announced the project in 2018 while he was part of the standing committee but had met with fierce opposition from theatre actors and producers to the extent an opposition rally was held right at Balgandharva Rangmandir calling it a heritage and tradition passed down for generations by noted playwright PL Deshpande.
Calling a press conference on the same premises, Mohol clarified, “Fifty-four years ago, PL Deshpande, too, faced the same opposition when he planned this iconic Balgandharva Rangmandir . Now it is the need of the hour to have a better auditorium which fulfils all the needs of theatre today. There is no catch in this proposal nor is it political.”
The news that Balgandharva Rangmandir will soon be demolished has created ripples among theatre lovers, actors and people in general but Mohol assured the media that there will be no commercial establishments coming up in the area and that the new auditorium will also still be called Balgandharva Rangmandir .
Citing the architect’s impression which was shown to deputy chief minister and guardian minister, Ajit Pawar, by commissioner Vikram Kumar in a presentation, Mohol said, “When the guardian minister saw the architect’s drawings, it was his thought to increase the number of seats in the main auditorium which initially was going to seat 800 to 1,000 persons. The proposed design of the new auditorium has 1,600-capacity seating, with three auditoriums of 800, 500 and 300 seating capacity, two art galleries, and ample parking for 800 two-wheelers and 250 cars. This iconic structure is spread over 22,000 square feet and now it will be spread over 3.5 lakh square feet which must be utilised to the fullest to help everyone’s needs.”
He added that the current intake for Balgandharva Rangmandir is 1,200 slots for plays and other programmes. Still, it is difficult to accommodate everyone and everyone wants to perform at Bal Gandharva for it is iconic and prestigious.
The PMC has proposed that the new design will be implemented and ready within two-and-a-half years at an estimated cost of Rs75 crore, with additional charges for interiors when required. The committee of theatre persons, PMC officials, architects and building experts was formed in 2018, which includes Prashant Damle, Subodh Bhave, Virendra Chitrav and others.
-
FRI Dehradun to audit tree transplantation in Delhi so far: Rai
The Delhi government on Friday constituted a nine-member green cover development committee to enrich and increase Delhi's green cover and said it will also engage the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun to independently audit the tree transplantation done by all departments to monitor progress on ground. The Forest Research Institute Dehradun will also audit the tree transplantation carried out by the departments that have received approval for tree transplantation thus far, environment minister Gopal Rai further said.
-
RMILMS holds education programme on ‘asthma and allergies’
The department of paediatrics at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences organised a continued medical education programme on 'asthma and allergies' to mark the world asthma day on Friday. Dean Dr Nujhat Hussain and CMS Dr Rajan Bhatnagar were present for the inauguration ceremony. The programme was conducted by Dr Shetanshu Srivastava, organising secretary of the programme and head of the department of paediatrics, Dr Dipti Agarwal.
-
Tea, water at Jewar toll plaza to ensure drivers on Yamuna Expressway stay awake
Following the accident on Yamuna Expressway early Thursday wherein five people were killed and two injured, the traffic police and employees of Jewar toll plaza are launching awareness campaigns and taking steps to ensure drivers don't fall asleep at the wheel, officials said Friday. Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar said the traffic police will increase the use of speed radars on Yamuna Expressway to keep a check on vehicles. While the woman is better, the driver remains critical.
-
AKTU organises walk to celebrate Gita Balakrishnan’s 1700-km journey on foot
Lucknow The faculty of architecture and planning of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, in collaboration with Lucknow Architects Association, organised a walk to celebrate the completion of nearly 1700 kms of walking and covering several cities between Kolkata to New Delhi by architect Gita Balakrishnan under the banner of 'Walk for Arcause'. The welcome session at Rumi Darwaja was curated by Lucknow Architects Association.
-
Rajnath Singh on a two-day visit to Lucknow from Saturday
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will visit his parliamentary constituency on Saturday, according to a press statement issued by BJP media in-charge Praveen Garg. According to the statement, Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to Lucknow to attend an event 'Namaste Lucknow with Rajnath Singh', as the chief guest, organised by Lucknow Intellectual Foundation to be held at 10:30am in Nirala Nagar.
