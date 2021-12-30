Former minister of state’s revolver stolen along with five live cartridges

Pune: Pune city Congress president and former Maharashtra minister Ramesh Bagwe personal revolver was allegedly stolen along with five live rounds from his car between December 25 and December 27. According to the Khadak police, the incident took place in front of Gen Arunkumar Vaidya Stadium in Kasarwadi where his car was parked.

The FIR states that Bagwe had kept the revolver along with five rounds in the car seat storage bag when it was opened by an unidentified thief who used a duplicate key to access the car. The total value of the firearm and rounds has been estimated to be ₹1 lakh.

Khadak police station incharge Shreehari Bahirat said, “The firearm and live rounds were kept in the storage unit near the front passenger seat of the car. We have registered a theft case against an unidentified person under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).”

Bagwe said, “Somebody seems to have stolen it from my car and I have approached the police and filed an FIR.” Bagwe, who was elected as an MLA from Pune Cantonment Assembly constituency, was sworn in as minister of state for Home in Ashok Chavan cabinet in 2010.