Former Pune mayor Ankush Kakade calls for meet to discuss traffic fines

Fines for traffic violations have been increased in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 11:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE As the fines for traffic violations have been increased by the Maharashtra government, acting on a suggestion by the Central government, Former mayor Ankush Kakade has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.

Kakade said, “It is good to have strict rules for traffic violations, but the proposed violation fines are beyond the capacity of common citizens. Many times, violations are accidental and not intentional, but police harass the common people.”

Kakade added, “Many citizens call various activists after getting caught by the police. To discuss the issue a meeting has been called to take a stand.”

This meeting will be held at Sane parking lot in Narayan peth on Thursday, December 9 at 4pm.

