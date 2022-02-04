Former Pune police chief Shukla deposes before Bhima Koregaon panel; defends police prep

PUNE Rashmi Shukla, former commissioner of Pune police, deposed in the two-member Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission on Friday. The chairperson of the commission declared that the former Inspector General of Kolhapur range, Vishwas Nangre-Patil, will be summoned next.

The chair of the commission is Justice Jainarayan Patel and includes Sumit Mullick chief information commissioner of Maharashtra.

Shukla is currently posted as the Additional Director General of Police of South Zone of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Her cross-questioning was conducted by Advocate BG Bansode representing victims of the 2018 riots.

During the five hour cross-questioning, Shukla repeatedly stated that the events of Elgar Parishad went smoothly without untoward incident due to the police bandobast. She stated that the long march also called the “prerna march” was cancelled owing to the police bandobast and prohibitory orders.

“I state that due to visible heavy police presence at Shaniwarwada and in the city at varioys fixed points and check nakas and roads leading towards Bhima Koregaon and promulgation of prohibitory order, organisers cancelled proposed long march from Shaniwarwada to Koregaon Bhima and after making speeches in Elgar Parishad left on their own to attend January 1, 2018, function the next day in Bhima Koregaon (Pune rural),” read a part of Shukla’s affidavit.

She also told the commission that inputs were received by the city police from the state intelligence in the first two weeks of December 2017 about various aspects of upcoming Elgar Parishad including objectionable messages circulating on social media, long marches, and objectionable speeches planned. It is on the issue of intelligence received prior to the Elgar Parishad that the commission wants to question Vishwas Nangre Patil, the former Special Inspector General of Kolhapur range.

“It is pertinent to note that the when the aforesaid incident dated January 1, 2018 took place at village Koregaon Bhima, Pune, Vishwas Nangare Patil IPS was holding charge of Special Inspector General – Kolhapur Range for Maharashtra Police. It has also come thorugh the affidavits/deposition of the various witness about his duties, role, and about a meeting with him especially relating to incident of Vadhu Budrukh dated December 29, 2017. Certain incidents of violence have also taken place within the jurisdiction of Kolhapur

Range Nangre Patil, as Special IG Kolhapur is likely to have received intelligence relating to incidents of violence,” read an application made by Advocate Ashish Satpute of the commission.

Commission members to visit Jaystamb, Sambhaji Maharaj resting place

The two-member commission along with lawyers involved in the inquiry will be visiting the locations where the violence had broken out in January 2018.

The two members will meet the others at Jaystamb and then visit Vadhu Budrukh through Perne phata which was one of the worst affected locations during the 2018 riots.

Application about racist audio conversation

The lawyers of the victims from the Dalit community have made an application for the commission to take cognisance of the viral audio clip in which a suspected police official is heard talking to a suspected politician in a derogatory manner about the Dalit community.

In the audio, the politician asks the policeman about the absence of police in the heavy traffic jam along the road passing through Bhima Koregaon towards Pune. The alleged policeman can be heard saying that the police are the ones who have shut the shops in the area and then instigated the politician to throw stones at any vehicle with a blue flag (representative of bahujan community) on it.

“It is also important to bring on record the conversation, as mentioned above as it hints about the bigger design behind the violence dates January 1, 2018 without ruling out the possiblity of involbement of some of the known and unknwon state governemnt employee,” reads a part of the application made by Advocates BG Bansode, Kiran Channe, and Rahul Makhare.

