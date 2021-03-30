Home / Cities / Pune News / Former Pune top cop Dhananjay Jadhav passes away
Former Pune top cop Dhananjay Jadhav passes away

Dhananjay Jadhav (73), retired IPS officer who former served as the commissioner of Pune police passed away at a hospital in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 09:12 PM IST
Jadhav, a 1973-batch IPS officer, served as the commissioner of Pune between 2004 and 2007 after which he was posted as the commissioner of Mumbai police.

Jadhav’s mortal remains were taken to NRI Complex in Navi Mumbai after which it was taken to Pusegaon region in Satara.

Last rites were performed in Pusegaon, he is survived by a son and two daughters.

Jadhav was suffering from a heart ailment and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Navi Mumbai for it. He died while under treatment.

