Former sarpanch shot, injured during fight at Manjri

PUNE A former sarpanch from Pune was shot at and injured after an argument turned violent between two groups of men at a restaurant in Manjri on Wednesday night.

The injured man was identified as Anna Dharwad, 51, a resident of Manjri Budrukh who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital for multiple injuries caused allegedly using stones, rods, as well as a firearm.

A fight broke out between the former sarpanch, his friends, and the members of the opposite group around 12:45 am on Wednesday. They were all having dinner at a restaurant located in Manjri Budrukh.

The accused called his friends on the phone and when they arrived, the main accused fired at Dharwad. He has also assaulted him in the head with a brick and threatened to see who would intervene and save him.

A case under Sections 307, 324, rioting of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(25) of Arms Act, Section 37(1)with135 of Maharashtra Police Act, and Section 3 and 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Hadapsar police station.