Former sarpanch shot, injured during fight at Manjri
PUNE A former sarpanch from Pune was shot at and injured after an argument turned violent between two groups of men at a restaurant in Manjri on Wednesday night.
The injured man was identified as Anna Dharwad, 51, a resident of Manjri Budrukh who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital for multiple injuries caused allegedly using stones, rods, as well as a firearm.
A fight broke out between the former sarpanch, his friends, and the members of the opposite group around 12:45 am on Wednesday. They were all having dinner at a restaurant located in Manjri Budrukh.
The accused called his friends on the phone and when they arrived, the main accused fired at Dharwad. He has also assaulted him in the head with a brick and threatened to see who would intervene and save him.
A case under Sections 307, 324, rioting of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(25) of Arms Act, Section 37(1)with135 of Maharashtra Police Act, and Section 3 and 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Hadapsar police station.
New flyover fails to ease traffic issues on Karve road
The Karve road flyover, which was inaugurated on March 13, has added more woes for commuters than resolving traffic mess and has placed itself in the series of other such structures in Pune built without proper planning and design. According to transport experts, the flyover at Nal stop on Karve road was wrongly designed without taking into account overall commuters' numbers. Despite multiple measures, the traffic mess is yet to be eased.
UP govt orders to provide reliable Internet connectivity in villages
Lucknow Moving a step closer towards realising chief minister Yogi Adityanath's dream of developing 'smart villages', the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday ordered to provide reliable Internet connectivity in all the village secretariats of the state. To uplift the living standard of villagers and help them achieve their full potential, the government has ordered to provide reliable Internet connectivity in the villages.
BJP leaders begin Ayodhya yatra for voters
Bharatiya Janata Party state Unit President Chandrakant Patil recently hinted the party workers to start Ayodhya visits to voters before municipal election which BJP leaders started executing. BJP former corporator Dilip Kalaokhe hosted the Ayodhya Yatra for voters. Even some political leaders use to call yatra at Kashi. But now one more pilgrimage added in it and it is the Shree Ram Temple at Ayodhya. It is good to add the Ayodhya in it.”
398 children rescued from Pune railway station, reunited with families
PUNE At least 398 children who had run away from their homes were rescued from the Pune railway station between April 2021 and March 2022. Out of the total children, 303 were boys, and 95 were girls. After counselling and help from the administration, these children were reunited with their families, said, railway officials. The initiative was undertaken with the efforts of Indian Railways, Railway Protection Force, Saathi NGO and Railway Childline (a helpline).
Civet cat rescued from Agra shoe-making unit
Agra An Asian Palm Civet was found in the sole cutting room of a shoe manufacturing factory located in Sikandra here . Employees working at Concept Conceivers and Executors who saw the creature on Wednesday, informed their production manager who immediately contacted the forest department officials and Wildlife SOS. Subsequently a three-member rescue team was sent to the location. After an hour-long search, they found the animal resting underneath a rack.
