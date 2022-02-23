Forum directs cab aggregator in Pune to pay compensation to consumer for deficiency in service

PUNE The additional district consumer disputes redressal commission has directed a prominent ridesharing cum aggregator company to pay ₹10,000 to a senior citizen for not deploying a cab on time, due to which the customer was inconvenienced.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The forum also imposed an additional cost of ₹3,000 to be paid by the company towards litigation expenses of the consumer.

According to the order, on September 27, 2018, Anjali Arun Datar from the Deccan had to travel to Pune airport to fly to Hong Kong to meet her daughter. Her flight was scheduled to depart at 8.30 pm, and she had booked a cab for 4.30 pm. However, the cab did not arrive for two hours and she had to make separate arrangements to reach the airport.

Datar and her husband waited for a long time along with their luggage for the arrival of the cab as instructed to them by the aggregator service provider.

Datar waited till 6.30 pm hoping that the car driver would arrive at her address. She thought that at least a message or any type of communication from the company which did not happen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She narrated her ordeal on social media and also on the company website. She also uploaded her complaint on the company webpage, but it was deleted by the company, the complaint stated.

After she returned to India, she filed a complaint with the company but she did not get any positive response.

Datar had sent emails to the litigation department and also sent follow up emails but did not get any response. She moved the consumer forum and demanded a compensation of ₹one lakh as a last resort.

The company had opposed her demand before the forum claiming that there were no cabs in her area, hence there was a delay in sending the cab. Also, she was not a customer as she had not paid any money.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After hearing both sides, the forum imposed a penalty of ₹10,000 on the company on February 15 this year. The company has to pay the amount within 45 days else it will have to pay an extra ₹1,000 per month as a fine, the order signed by members Anil Jawalekar, Shubhangi Dunakhe and President JV Deshmukh stated.